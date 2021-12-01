BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €70.00 ($79.55) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of €69.00 ($78.41).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from €60.00 ($68.18) to €62.00 ($70.45) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($67.05) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($54.55) to €52.00 ($59.09) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €63.00 ($71.59) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.06.

BNPQY stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.63%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

