BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend payment by 14.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DMF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. 43,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,497. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the third quarter worth about $607,000. Institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

