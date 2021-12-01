BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.40. 174,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,641. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.47. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $52,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $860,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,052 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,995 over the last ninety days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

