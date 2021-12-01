Bolivarcoin (BOLI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $21.00

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. Bolivarcoin has a total market capitalization of $146,886.45 and $21.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded 70.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Profile

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 16,354,334 coins. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

