Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Increased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 62.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,101.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,426.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,308.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,708.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

