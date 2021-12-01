BOOM (BOOM) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $3.08 million and $62,796.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,440,720 coins and its circulating supply is 778,409,988 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

