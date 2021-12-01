Boosted Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $35,771.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for $4.69 or 0.00008108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $280,777.73 and $35,771.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00064879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00072716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00095110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,651.50 or 0.08039479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,103.06 or 1.00423217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

