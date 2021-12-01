Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of Boqii stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Boqii has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $135.09 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boqii stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Boqii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boqii in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

