Boralex (TSE:BLX) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Boralex (TSE:BLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Tudor Pickering in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.55.

Shares of TSE:BLX traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.17. 112,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.78. Boralex has a one year low of C$33.92 and a one year high of C$56.70. The stock has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 142.09.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.6016543 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

