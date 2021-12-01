Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Short Interest Update

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Bossard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHAGF opened at $249.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.00 and its 200-day moving average is $249.00. Bossard has a 1-year low of $249.00 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

Bossard Holding AG operates the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

