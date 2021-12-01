Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

BSX stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 614,516 shares of company stock worth $26,741,035 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

