Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.06 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $59,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $599,702 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

