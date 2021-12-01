BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get BOX alerts:

NYSE BOX opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86. BOX has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 1.29.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,773 shares of company stock worth $1,203,848. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BOX by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.