Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 995,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,565 shares during the quarter. Boyd Gaming makes up approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $62,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,541,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,784,000 after buying an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 43,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

NYSE:BYD opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

