Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.13.

BYDGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$262.00 to C$255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $161.26 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $159.44 and a 52 week high of $214.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.25.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

