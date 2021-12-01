Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

BHR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,625. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $275.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

