Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 6,682.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,931 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,286,000 after buying an additional 361,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after buying an additional 275,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 338.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 197,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.