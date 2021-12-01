Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 217.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $89.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 507.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

