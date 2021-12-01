Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,700,000 after buying an additional 24,134 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 46,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 87,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

