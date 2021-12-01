Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth $4,604,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Triton International by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 292,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,638 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Triton International by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Triton International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Triton International stock opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $44.14 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,362,500 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

