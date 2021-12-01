Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 44 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 116.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,090,364 shares of company stock valued at $715,208,808. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $332.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $357.82.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

