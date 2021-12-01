Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,062 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

