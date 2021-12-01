Brickability Group Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.96 (LON:BRCK)

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON BRCK opened at GBX 109.40 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £326.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09. Brickability Group has a one year low of GBX 50.66 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.49).
About Brickability Group
Read More: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.