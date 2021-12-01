BridgeBio Pharma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 13,988 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,059% compared to the average daily volume of 648 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6,125.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 440,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after buying an additional 433,525 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 89.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.44.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

