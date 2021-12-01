Brien Mcmahon Sells 50,920 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.54.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

RDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 26.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter worth $439,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter worth $3,294,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

