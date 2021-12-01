Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 101,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 108,013.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 50.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 85,090 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,770,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,942,000 after acquiring an additional 79,558 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.22.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

