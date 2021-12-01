BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Short Interest Update

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BSA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.3203 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

