Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTOL. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 785,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 165,832 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristow Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 100,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 691.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 41,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,074,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $839.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.37. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $301.58 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

