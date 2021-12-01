Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO opened at $553.68 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.74 and a twelve month high of $577.21. The firm has a market cap of $227.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $525.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

