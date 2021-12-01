Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

Shares of BR stock opened at $168.57 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.87 and its 200-day moving average is $169.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,396.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,900 shares of company stock worth $40,297,669 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

