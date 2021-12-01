Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities cut Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist cut Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.57.

BNL stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 178.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 97,960 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1,341.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 53,438 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

