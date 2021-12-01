Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Aspen Technology posted earnings of $2.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

AZPN opened at $145.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.35. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after buying an additional 864,694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 133.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 68.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,069,000 after buying an additional 245,152 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at about $3,177,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 157.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.