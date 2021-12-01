Brokerages Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.57. Bruker also reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Bruker’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKR. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,290,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,996,000 after buying an additional 325,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bruker by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,110,000 after acquiring an additional 159,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 29.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,001,000 after acquiring an additional 451,147 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKR stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $81.71. 64,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.40. Bruker has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.