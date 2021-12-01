Brokerages Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $12.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.43 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

NYSE:DFS traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,135. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.27 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 36.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 49.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,957,000 after purchasing an additional 206,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $590,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

