Brokerages Anticipate Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Post Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to announce $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the highest is $2.51. Eli Lilly and reported earnings per share of $2.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $8.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $64,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.