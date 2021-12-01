Brokerages Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Ford Motor posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,132 shares of company stock worth $1,107,368 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

