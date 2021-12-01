Brokerages Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. Global Medical REIT also posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

GMRE opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 546.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.