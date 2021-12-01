Brokerages Anticipate Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($1.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after buying an additional 518,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 11.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 216,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.2% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 1,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,957. The company has a market capitalization of $786.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37.

Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

