Brokerages Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce $129.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.00 million and the lowest is $119.98 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $76.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $442.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $395.50 million to $495.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $566.45 million, with estimates ranging from $526.00 million to $602.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $27,326,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,649,000 after buying an additional 1,152,828 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $16,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,852,000 after buying an additional 849,920 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after buying an additional 509,193 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNOM stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 560,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.83 and a beta of 2.54. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

