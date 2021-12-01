Brokerages Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to report sales of $522.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $513.40 million to $530.00 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $501.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 47,946.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 918,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International stock opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $61.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.