Brokerages Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to report sales of $522.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $513.40 million to $530.00 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $501.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Argo Group International.
Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 47,946.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 918,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,976,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.
Argo Group International stock opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $61.29.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.
About Argo Group International
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
