Brokerages Expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will post sales of $11.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $7.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $36.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.49 billion to $36.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.26 billion to $44.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $171.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.