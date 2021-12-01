Brokerages Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.43. Brigham Minerals posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 457.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the third quarter worth about $13,194,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,887 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 186,202 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MNRL traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.21. 6,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,873. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.71 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,454.41%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.