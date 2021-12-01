Brokerages Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will post sales of $88.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.35 million. Celsius reported sales of $35.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 147%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year sales of $298.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.36 million to $305.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $507.36 million, with estimates ranging from $458.80 million to $570.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 57.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,768 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 1.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Celsius by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after acquiring an additional 197,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Celsius by 71.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,900,000 after acquiring an additional 341,852 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CELH traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,601. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 570.05 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.85.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

