Brokerages Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Comerica posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $8.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $91.62. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In related news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.