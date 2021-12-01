Brokerages Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.08). Duluth reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.73 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.87. Duluth has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duluth in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duluth by 14.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth $285,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duluth by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duluth in the second quarter valued at $2,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

