Brokerages Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post $2.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.70 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $124.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,292. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $123.07 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $136,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $480,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,614 shares of company stock worth $4,601,908. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,015,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,154,000 after purchasing an additional 323,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,638,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

