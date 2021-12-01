Brokerages Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Post $3.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.12. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings of $3.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $14.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.04 to $15.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.04 to $14.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.31.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $749,559 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $195.32. The stock had a trading volume of 89,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,074. The stock has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.58. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $137.77 and a 52-week high of $217.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

