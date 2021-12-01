Brokerages Set Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Price Target at GBX 5,613.33

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,647.14 ($73.78).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHT. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 6,650 ($86.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,570 ($72.77) to GBX 5,850 ($76.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Ashtead Group stock traded up GBX 178 ($2.33) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,222 ($81.29). The stock had a trading volume of 925,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,628. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,165 ($41.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,448.22 ($97.31). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,983.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,563.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68. The stock has a market cap of £27.78 billion and a PE ratio of 33.81.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

