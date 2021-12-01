Brokerages Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Price Target at $104.11

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.65. 200,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218,747. CVS Health has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.