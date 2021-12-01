Brokerages Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Target Price at $57.27

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,964,000 after buying an additional 1,076,258 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,059,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,200,000 after purchasing an additional 653,617 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,684,000 after purchasing an additional 612,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.14. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

